Teacher accused of molesting a student suspended in Baramulla

Srinagar, Oct 28: A primary school teacher posted in Baramulla district was suspended on Saturday for allegedly molesting a student.

School teacher Abdul Rashid Dar, posted at Trikanjan area of Boniyar was suspended by the Chief Education Officer, Baramulla Balbeer Singh.

“Pending enquiry into the matter, Mr Abdul Rashid Dar, RReT GPS Trikanjan- B Zone Boniyar, is hereby placed under suspension with immediate effect. During the period of suspension, the said official shall remain attached in the office,” the order issued by the Chief Education Officer Baramulla read.

This is the second incident in the district in the last two months where a teacher was suspended.

In September, a school teacher posted at Government Higher Secondary School Shutloo Rafiabad, who was accused of having sent lewd text messages to his female students was suspended.

An inquiry committee was constituted to probe the matter but they have yet made the final report public.