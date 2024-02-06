TCS mcap crosses Rs 15 lakh crore as shares soar

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) jumped 4 per cent on Tuesday, taking its market valuation to above Rs 15 lakh crore mark.

The stock of the country’s second most valued firm by market valuation jumped 4.05 per cent to settle at Rs 4,133.45 apiece on the BSE.

During the day, shares of the company climbed 4.45 per cent to Rs 4,149.75 — its all-time high.

On the NSE, it advanced 3.92 per cent to Rs 4,129.35 per share.

The sharp rally in the stock added Rs 75,074.88 crore to its market valuation which stood at Rs 15,12,450.59 crore.

Other IT stocks were also in the limelight on Tuesday, with HCL Technologies rising 4.43 per cent, Wipro climbing 3.59 per cent, Infosys (2.52 per cent) and Tech Mahindra (1.39 per cent).

The BSE IT index climbed 2.94 per cent to settle at 39,031.61.

During the day, it hit an all-time high of 39,071.02.

So far this year, TCS shares have jumped nearly 9 per cent.

Rally in IT stocks were instrumental in markets positive trend on Tuesday.

The 30-share BSE Sensex jumped 454.67 points to 72,186.09, and the Nifty climbed 157.70 points to 21,929.40.