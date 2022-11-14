NL Correspondent
Jammu, Nov 14: To promote the game of Sport-Climbing at the grass root level in nooks and corners of J&K with an objective to bring laurels at the
National and international scene, Tawi Trekkers J&K has decided to train around 1000 boys and girls within the next six months.
To achieve the aim ,Tawi Trekkers shall on regular basis organise training camps, inter-school, district level and open UT level competitions at
Sprawling Buds ICSE School, Bantalab. To give exposure and also a competitive edge to the budding climbers, the club shall also organize North Zone
level competitions for Sub Junior boys and girls.
This was announced by chairman of Tawi Trekkers, Anil Goswami, former Home Secretary of India, in a function organized to give send off
to Shivani Charak, who is going to Indonesia for a month- long training under a world class coach.
Tawi Trekkers to train, groom 1000 Climbers
