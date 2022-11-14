Tawi Trekkers to train, groom 1000 Climbers

NL Correspondent

Jammu, Nov 14: To promote the game of Sport-Climbing at the grass root level in nooks and corners of J&K with an objective to bring laurels at the

National and international scene, Tawi Trekkers J&K has decided to train around 1000 boys and girls within the next six months.

To achieve the aim ,Tawi Trekkers shall on regular basis organise training camps, inter-school, district level and open UT level competitions at

Sprawling Buds ICSE School, Bantalab. To give exposure and also a competitive edge to the budding climbers, the club shall also organize North Zone

level competitions for Sub Junior boys and girls.

This was announced by chairman of Tawi Trekkers, Anil Goswami, former Home Secretary of India, in a function organized to give send off

to Shivani Charak, who is going to Indonesia for a month- long training under a world class coach.