Tawi Barrage to boost tourism of Jammu city: CS

Jammu Tawi, March 10: Chief Secretary, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta today chaired a high level meeting to review the progress of ongoing works on prestigious Tawi Barrage project at Civil Secretariat here.

Highlighting that the Tawi Barrage is the prestigious artificial lake project of the government, Dr. Mehta observed that the project will boost the tourism of Jammu city as modern and advanced means of recreational activities will be established in city with the completion of this project. He delved upon the officers to mobilise men and machinery so that the pondage as well as diaphragm walls of the project are completed before the onset of monsoons.

Taking strong note of sewage disposal of Nallahs and Canals into the Tawi River, the Chief Secretary directed the Chief Engineer UEED to devise a concrete plan in consultation with other stakeholders so that no untreated sewage is disposed off into the river especially in the upstream of Tawi Barrage. He impressed upon them to work in tandem so that desired results are achieved on the ground.

Calling upon the officers to study sewage disposal plans of other states and UTs, Dr Mehta impressed upon the UEED officers to establish plastic trash mechanism on all canals flowing towards Tawi so that the plastic disposal towards river is stopped altogether. He asked them to devise a concrete plan to mitigate the diversion of untreated sewage from the canals towards the Tawi river.

The Chief further called upon the officers of Jal Shakti department to deslit all the major canals of Jammu city before the onset of monsoons. He advised them to look into the ways and means of cleanliness of these canals to enhance the aesthetic beauty of Jammu City.