Tata Motors launches Intra V70 pickup, Intra V20 Gold pickup and Ace HT+

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: Tata Motors, India's largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, announced the launch of the all-new Intra V70, Intra V20 Gold and Ace HT+, in line with its commitment to make first and last mile transportation more efficient. These new vehicles are engineered to carry higher payloads over longer distances with better economics. Offering best in class features, these vehicles can be used for a variety of applications, delivering higher profits and productivity, both in urban and rural India. Tata Motors also launched improved versions of its popular Intra V50 and Ace Diesel vehicles, reengineered to lower fuel consumption with reduced cost of ownership. Launching these vehicles, Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors, said “In addition to providing optimal solutions for a variety of applications, our small commercial vehicles and pickups are known to provide livelihoods and improve quality of life of our customers. The vehicles we are launching today have been developed basis specific inputs and demand from a large segment of actual users. They are engineered to optimise fuel efficiency and carry higher payloads over longer distances. Fuelled by rapid urbanisation, booming e-commerce, increase in consumption and rise of the hub-and-spoke model, the significance of efficient and effective last and first mile transportation in logistics management can't be emphasised enough. Hence, every vehicle is designed to provide a robust and reliable cargo transport solution along with the assurance of greater commercial benefits to individual customers as well as fleet owners, both proudly servicing the buoyant needs of India's growing economy.”

The launch of these new vehicles is being amplified with a purposeful marketing campaign to expand customer outreach, increase top-of-the-mind awareness and brand recall. This impactful campaign leverages digital technologies, including social media and influencer engagement, along with rich presence in conventional marketing and advertising mediums.

Tata Intra V70: Highest payload capacity and best-in-class efficiency

The Intra new-gen pickup redefines the pickup landscape with enhanced drivability, highest payload capacity, large loading area, high ground clearance and powerful drivetrain. It is powered by the trusted 1.5-litre diesel engine, comes with Fleet Edge telematics system and the longest load body of 9.7 feet. Its cabin is designed to offer car-like comfort and fatigue-free driving experience.

Tata Intra V20 Gold bi-fuel: Unparalleled range of over 800km and enhanced payload capability of 1200kg. Tata Ace HT+: Perfect choice for highest profit potential in its category

India's most successful commercial vehicle, with over 20 lakh customers, now comes with higher power and efficiency of a turbocharged diesel engine with a longer load body and increased payload capacity of 900kg. Its reliable aggregates offer lower maintenance costs and higher earnings. It represents a twofold advantage – the operating economics of Tata Ace with power and performance similar to pickups.