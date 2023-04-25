Tally Solutions announces 3rd edition of ‘MSME Honours’

NL Corresspondent

Jammu Tawi: Tally Solutions, a pioneer in the software products industry, delivering business management solutions for small and medium businesses (SMBs) for over three decades announced the third edition of ‘MSME Honours'. It is an annual initiative to identify businesses and entrepreneurs for their contribution in the economic advancement of the nation.

The honours will recognize and celebrate the diversity and the positive impact of MSMEs through their best practises at the grass root level. This makes it an inclusive recognition to ensure that the real impact makers across the tiers of cities, segments and the unsung heroes driving the economy are celebrated.

All businesses with a turnover of less than INR 250 crores and valid GSTIN can participate in this prestigious recognition. Interested entrepreneurs or people who know of such entrepreneurs can submit their entries via https://tallysolutions.com/msme-honours by 10th May 2023.

The second edition of MSME Honours received around 2,000 nominations from 1,487 towns and cities across the country and over 98 businesses were recognized and felicitated on the occasion of International MSME Day- June 27th, 2022.

Commenting on the initiative, Jayati Singh, Chief Marketing Officer of Tally Solutions said, “Micro, small medium businesses which include a wide gamut of startups, traditional long standing businesses and others are need to be celebrated not just for their contributions to the world economy but for some amazing stories of innovation and growth.

The 3rd edition of MSME Honours aims to recognize these very success stories of these entrepreneurs across the diversity of size, geography, types of businesses and tenure. Through this platform, we intend giving voice to the MSMEs across Indian towns and cities and the world and highlight their unique contributions. These will be shared all through the year on different platforms which can further enhance entrepreneurial growth and development in the country”.