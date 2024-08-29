back to top
    Taeil Sexual Crimes Case: Police BREAK Silence, Share Shocking Deets About Ex NCT Star’s Investigation

    Trigger Warning — Sexual The South Korean police officials opened up about Taeil's case. The K-pop singer, who was asked to leave his band NCT following the sexual crimes, was allegedly under investigation since June. In a statement to a South Korean news outlet, the Bangbae Police Station confirmed that he was booked in June 2024 for his sexual crimes.

    In a statement to KBS, as reported by Koreaboo, the police said that he was booked for ‘unspecified sexual crime' and has been under investigation since. It is also reproted that the Bangbae Police Station clarified that his victim is an ‘adult woman'.Although the singer was under the scanner since June, SM issued a statement clarifying that they learned about his crimes only two weeks ago. “Both the company and Taeil first learned about the indictment in mid-August. Taeil was questioned by the police on August 28,” SM Entertainment's statement to Newsen read.

    Meanwhile, SM Entertainment announced that Taeil is no longer a part of NCT. To top it off, his fellow members also unfollowed him on social media. Issuing a statement about his exit, SM Entertainment said, “This is SM Entertainment. We have recently learned that Taeil has been accused in a criminal case related to a sexual offense. As we were assessing the facts related to the matter, we recognized the severity of the situation and determined that Taeil can no longer continue his activities with the team (NCT). After discussing with Taeil, we have decided on his departure from the group.”

    The agency apologised on behalf of Taeil as well. “Taeil is currently cooperating fully with the police investigation. We will provide further statements as the investigation progresses. We deeply apologize for the concern and distress caused by our artist.”

