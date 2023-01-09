Tackling terror network !

A day after terror outfit The Resistance Front (TRF) was declared a terrorist organisation, the ministry of home affairs (MHA) banned the ‘People’s Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF),’ an offshoot of terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed, under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).for carrying out terror activities in Kashmir valley and elsewhere.

The steps are seen as a part of major exercise to clip the wings of terror organisations and individuals pursuing the terror and related activities against India and its people.

“PAFF is a proxy outfit of Maulana Masood Azhar-led Jaish-e-Mohammed and was involved in terror acts and issuing threats to Indian security forces, political leaders, and civilians in J&K and other states.”

The outfit first appeared in 2019 as a proxy for Jaish-e-Mohammed, a proscribed militant organisation listed at serial number 6 of the First Schedule under the UAPA.

“It regularly issues threats to Indian security forces, political leaders, and civilians working in Jammu-Kashmir from other states, and is involved, along with other organisations, in pro-actively conspiring physically and through social media to carry out violent terrorist acts in Jammu-Kashmir and other major cities in India,” the report said.

After the killing of nine soldiers in J&K’s Poonch-Rajouri belt in October 2021, PAFF released a video. According to the video, two unidentified terrorists watched over an Indian Army patrol party for about 10 hours before ambushing their tent around dawn the next day (October 11). The Army had launched a massive search operation in the forests of Poonch and Rajouri to find the terrorists responsible for the killing of nine soldiers.

The MHA also designated Arbaz Ahmad Mir, a Lashkar-e-Toiba operative based in Pakistan, as a “individual terrorist” under UAPA’s fourth schedule. According to the government, Mir was the main suspect in the May 2017 targeted killing of Rajni Bala, a schoolteacher in Kulgam.

It was alleged that Mir was involved in target killings and was the main conspirator in the murder of a woman teacher, Rajni Bala, in Kulgam, J&K, a few months ago. According to the Ministry, Mir was involved in coordinating terrorism in the Kashmir Valley and supporting terrorists by transporting illegal arms, ammunition, or explosives from across the border.

The Central Government believes Mir has been involved in terrorism and has designated him as an individual terrorist in accordance with Clause (a) of Sub-section (1) of Section 35 of the UAPA, according to the notification.

On January 7, another notification designated Asif Maqbool Dar, a Kashmiri doctor based in Saudi Arabia, as an individual terrorist.

Dar is associated with the banned terror organisation Hizbul Mujahideen and is one of the leading radical voices on social media, influencing Kashmiri youth to take up arms against the Indian government and security forces. According to the notification, Dar is wanted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with a terrorist conspiracy to commit violent terrorist acts in Jammu Kashmir and major Indian cities, including New Delhi, on the orders of handlers based across the border.

Under the Act, ‘unlawful activity’ is defined as any activity that disrupts the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the country, disrupts the economic stability of the country, or causes disharmony or feelings of enmity, hatred, or ill-will between different religious, racial, language, or regional groups, castes, or communities in the country. Related and ancillary acts, including financing, support or promotion of any such activities are also “unlawful activity”.

Membership in, support for, or financing of the PFI and its affiliated banned organisations, such as the Rehab India Foundation (RIF), Campus Front of India (CFI), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organization (NCHRO), National Women’s Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation, and Rehab Foundation, Kerala, is now prohibited. Anyone who is a member of these organisations faces arrest, and joining these organisations is a criminal offence.

The government can also seize these organisations’ properties, bank accounts, and offices.