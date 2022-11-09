T20 WC: Pak thump NZ to march into final

Agencies

A rejuvenated Pakistan lifted their game when it mattered the most and stormed into the T20 World Cup final with a convincing seven-wicket win

over New Zealand in Sydney on Wednesday. Pakistan first restricted New Zealand to 152 for four on a slow SCG track and then chased down

the target with consummate ease, riding on skipper Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan’s attacking fifties to book their place in the final after 13

years.

This will be Pakistan’s third appearance in the T20 World Cup final. They had finished runners-up to India in the inaugural edition in 2007

before claiming the title two years later.

The win over New Zealand, last edition’s runners-up side, also kept the prospect of a mouth-watering India-Pakistan final in Melbourne on

Sunday alive, provided Rohit Sharma’s men beat England in the second semifinal in Adelaide on Thursday.

Chasing 153, Babar rode on his luck to register his highest score in the tournament — 53 off 42 balls — while Rizwan made 57 off 43

deliveries as Pakistan romped home with five balls to spare.

Babar and Rizwan got Pakistan off to a blazing start, going hammer and tongs against the Kiwi bowlers. Unlike New Zealand,

the Pakistani openers looked at ease with the pace of the surface. Known for their brilliant fielding, the Kiwis looked a different side on

Wednesday as they struggled on the field.