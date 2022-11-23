T-20 Martyrs Police Premier Cricket League concludes

NL Correspondent

Ganderbal Nov 23: The valedictory function of ‘T20 Martyrs Police Premier Cricket League Tournament’ was held at Qamariya

Ground Ganderbal. The said Cricket Tournament was organised by Police on 23rd October 2022 under the aegis of Civic Action

Programme (CAP) and to provide a platform to the talented youth and channelize their energy in positive manner.

SSP Ganderbal Shri Nikhil Borkar-IPS graced the occasion as Chief Guest. Besides, ASP Ganderbal Shri Feroz Yeyha-JKPS,

SDPO Kangan, DySP Headquarters Ganderbal, DySP DAR Ganderbal, Senior Cricket Player Sayim Mustafa and other senior

officers were also present on the occasion.

The Grand Finale of the tournament was played between Libra Blues Saloora Vs Sultan Lions Tulmulla. Libra Blues Saloora scored

110 runs in allotted 20 overs. Sultan Lions Tulmulla reached the target with ease and won the tournament.

SSP Ganderbal while interacting with the players said that Police are committed to promote sports and other youth development

activities to channelize their energy in positive manner. He further stated that sports activities are important for personality development,

positivity, good health and sense of achievement. He also congratulated the winner team for showcasing excellent performance in the

final match.

Besides, large number of people witnessed the Grand Finale event. They expressed their gratitude towards Police and appreciated their role to

channelize the energy of the youth of District towards sports and other constructive activities. At the conclusion of the event, both winner and

runner up teams were awarded with cash prizes, trophies and medals to boost their morale.