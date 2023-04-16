T-20 Intramural cricket tournament by Gandhi Memorial College, Srinagar concludes successfully

NL Corresspondent

Srinagar, Apr 15: The Physical Education Department of Gandhi Memorial College, Srinagar successfully concluded the T-20 Intramural cricket tournament.

As many as six teams participated in the said tournament. The final was played on 13th at Chinkral Mohalla Sports Stadium, Baba Demb Srinagar between Green and Red teams in which the Red team emerged as winners.

Chasing a target of 176 runs, the Red team won the match by four wickets.

The Principal, Prof (Dr) G M Lone presided over the award distribution function. In his remarks, Prof (Dr) Lone applauded the efforts of players and appreciated their sportsmanship spirit.

He also congratulated the Physical Education Department for giving students a platform to showcase their talent.