Synergy Among Security Agencies Scuttled Many Evil Intentions Of Pakistan In J&K: DGP Dilbag Singh

JAMMU : Synergy between security and intelligence agencies has frustrated the evil intentions of Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir, Director General of Police Dilbag Singh said on Thursday as he reviewed the security situation along the borders in the twin districts of Poonch and Rajouri. Singh said the neighbouring country is using all methods to involve the local youth in the drug menace. He directed the officers to maintain alertness on the borders and in the hinterland to keep a check on transportation of drugs and weapons as well as other criminal activities. The DGP was addressing a joint meeting of police, Army and CRPF officers in the border district of Rajouri, a police spokesman said. The meeting, among others, was attended by Additional Director General of Police, Jammu zone, Mukesh Singh; General Officer Commanding, 25 Infantry Division, Y S Ahlawat; General Officer Commanding, Romeo Force, Mohit Trivedi; Deputy Inspector General of Police, Rajouri-Poonch range, Mohammed Haseeb Mughal, he said. The spokesman said the meeting discussed infiltration attempts by terrorists, supply of weapons and narcotics from across the border, besides other issues of security concerns. “The need and means to further augment the security grid was also discussed,” he said. The DGP appreciated the synergy between the security forces and Intelligence agencies and said the coordinated efforts have marred many evil intentions of Pakistan and its terror agencies. He stressed on further strengthening the intelligence network at the grassroots level. Singh also enjoined upon the officers to put in more efforts to track down the terrorists responsible for the deadly attack on Dangri village early this year. Seven people were killed and 14 others injured when terrorists attacked the village on January 1.

Directing alertness on borders and hinterland, the DGP emphasised on using the border Special Police Officers (SPOs) for creating a strong intelligence network besides utilising the services of Village Defence Guards more efficiently and in an organised way to counter terrorism. “Pakistan is using all methods to involve our youth in the drug menace but regular seizure of various consignments of narcotics has spoiled its evil intentions. Stern action and synchronised efforts of all forces will definitely demolish the whole network of drug trade,” he said. He said Pakistani agencies are indulging in narcotics and weapons smuggling besides transportation of cash across the LoC for funding terrorist activities.

“Many of such consignments have been intercepted by police and the security forces,” Singh said, emphasising on strengthening checkpoints on national highways to stop transportation of drugs and weapons as well as other criminal activities. The spokesman said the officers of the twin border districts briefed the police chief about the present security scenario along the LoC and in the hinterland.

They also presented a detailed briefing about the ongoing anti-terror operations and security grid developed post Dhangri incident, he said.