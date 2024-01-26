Suspicious object found in Pulwama, destroyed

Srinagar, Jan 25: A suspicious object was detected in the Badibagh Pahu area of Pulwama district on Thursday, according to sources in the police, who added that the object was later destroyed

 

The incident comes ahead of the Republic Day celebrations in the capital on January 26.

 

Sources further added that there was no damage or injury reported.

 

“Suspected object detected and destroyed by security forces in the Badibagh Pahu area of South 's Pulwama district. No damage or injuries were reported,” according to the sources in police.

 

Security forces rushed to the spot after receiving information about the object. The security forces in the Union Territory are on alert.

 

However, there has been no official confirmation yet about the incident.

