Suspected Blast in Sidhra?

Sarbjeet Singh

Jammu Tawi, 21 January

A loud bang was heard late last night in Sidhra on the outskirts of Jammu town that caused the panic among the residents in the periphery. As per

the Information received from the spot, a massive blast took place on the Sidhra- Majalta road around 11:30 pm last night and the bang was

heard far and wide. People suspected that a hand grenade was hurled by an unknown person that fell under a truck parked there and exploded

and the splinters of the exploded hand grenade hit the walls of the nearby houses. Northlines reporter visited the spot and filed the photograph

that shows the splinters struck to walls of a residence. Locals said that there was no loss of life and property in the incident. However, a senior

police officer denied any such incident of bomb blast in Sidhra area.