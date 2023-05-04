Supreme Court rejects plea against law disqualifying convicted MPs & MLAs

Northlines Newsroom

On Thursday, the Supreme Court declined to hear a petition challenging the constitutionality of Section 8 (3) of the Representation of the People Act, which deals with the automatic disqualification of MPs and state legislators who are convicted and sentenced for two years or more in a criminal case.

The counsel for petitioner Aabha Murlidharan, who claims to be a social activist, claimed that section 8(3) of the RP Act is unconstitutional because it restricts the free speech of an elected Member of Parliament or a legislative assembly.

He told a bench of Chief Justice DY Chandrachud, Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala that the provision prevents a lawmaker from freely carrying out the duties bestowed upon them by their constituents.

“No, we will not consider this petition.” “Bring the aggrieved party before us,” the bench instructed the lawyer.

“How have you been affected as an individual?” We can investigate if you are disqualified due to the provision. Not right now. We will either dismiss your petition or withdraw it. “Sorry, we will only hear from those who have been wronged on this issue,” the court stated.

“A person convicted of any offence and sentenced to imprisonment for not less than two years [other than any offence referred to in sub-section (1) or sub-section (2)] shall be disqualified from the date of such conviction and shall continue to be disqualified for a further period of six years after his release,” Section 8 (3) states.

According to the plea, section 8(3) contradicts sub-section (1) of other provisions of the RP Act.

It stated that when considering disqualification under the RP Act, factors such as nature, gravity, role, moral turpitude, and the role of the accused should be considered.

According to the petitioner, section 8 (3) provides for blanket automatic disqualification based on sentencing and imprisonment, which is self-contradictory and creates ambiguity as to the proper disqualification procedure.