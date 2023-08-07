Sunny Deol says he owes his film career to father Dharmendra, sad his son’s films didn’t work

Chandigarh, Aug 7: Sunny Deol is awaiting the release of his upcoming film ‘Gadar 2'. While the promotions of the film are going on in full swing, the actor sat down for an interview with Aaj Tak. During the interview, Deol talked about how he owes his film career to his father and how he, as a father, felt sad when his son's films didn't work. Deol said that had his father, legendary actor Dharmendra, not been in the film industry, he, too, wouldn't have been an actor. While addressing the issue of nepotism and boycott of the film industry, he said that “it's the people who are frustrated that talk about these things”. He added, “If a father won't work for his son, his family, then for whom will he work?” When asked about the “rotten” nature of the film industry, Deol replied that “it's not the industry that is rotten but the people working in it”. He said that “rotten people exist everywhere and not just in the industry but since we are in the glamour world, we are highlighted”. ‘Gadar 2' starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel will release on August 11.