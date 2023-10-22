Sunny appointed Trainer for prestigious U-19 Men’s Challenger Trophy

NL Corresspondent



The Tournament will be held from November 3 to November 9, 2023 at Guwahati in Assam.

According to a letter issued to Sunny by Mr Abey Kuruvilla, General Manager-Game Development, Board of Control for Cricket India (BCCI), Sunny has been asked to report on October 31, 2023 for this assignment.

It may be recalled that Sunny has qualified Level-2 of the BCCI NCA Cricket Specific Strength and Conditioning Certification Programme in collaboration with ASCA (Australian Strength and Conditioning Association).

“To be part of the Challenger Trophy is a great feeling and is an added responsibility on my shoulders,” said Sunny on his appointment.

He extended thanks to BCCI and JKCA for keeping faith in him.