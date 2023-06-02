Summer vacations in Summer Zone Schools from June 08 to July 22

Jammu Tawi, June 02: The Directorate of School Education, Jammu has notified that Summer Vacations in the government and private schools falling in the Summer Zone of the Jammu Division shall be observed with effect from June 08 2023 to 22nd July 2023.

According to an order bearing No 1056 dated 2nd June, today ordered that all teachers shall remain available for any online guidance of students during the vacation period. The order further said that ‘Any default on the part of the head of the Schools/Teaching staff in observance of the above schedule shall attract action under rules.