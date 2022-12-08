Study leaves being sanctioned in violation of leave rules: Govt

Jammu Tawi, Dec 07: The Jammu and Kashmir
government on Wednesday said that the Administrative
Departments either sanction study leave in violation of
Leave Rules at their own level or recommend cases to the
General Administration Department without adhering to
the other relevant parameters.
The government also directed that the study leave shall
not ordinarily be granted to a government servant who has
rendered less than five years' service under the
Government.
As per a circular issued by the government under 49-
JK(GAD) of 2022, dated 07-12-2022, the government has
said that “In terms of J&K Civil Services (Leave) Rules,
1979 (SRO-44 of 1979 dated 18.01.1979, issued by
Finance Department), as amended from time to time,
grant of study leave in respect of an employee of the
Government is governed by some conditions, which, inter-
alia include certifying exigencies of public service, direct
and close connection with sphere of his/her duty.”
The study tour has to be of definite advantage to the
Government from the point of view of public interest etc.
The grant of study leave does not affect regular work or
cause cadre difficulties owing to his/her absence on leave,
the circular said.
It further said that there is dearth of such technical
qualified officers/officials in the Department and that Study
leave shall not ordinarily be granted to a Government
servant who has rendered less than five years' service
under the Government.
“Notwithstanding, the above mentioned provisions
governing the issue, it has been observed that the
Administrative Departments either sanction study leave in
violation of Leave Rules at their own level, or recommend
cases to the General Administration Department without
adhering to the other relevant parameters. Further, it has
been observed that the provision related to maintenance
of leave reserve quota is also being violated from time to
time. The matter has been viewed seriously by the
authorities,” the circular said.
Accordingly, it is impressed upon all Administrative
Secretaries/ Heads of the Department/Managing Directors
of all PSUS/Corporations to strictly adhere to the
rules/conditions prescribed for sanctioning study leaves
and recommend only such cases to the General
Administration Department which are within the leave
reserve adjusted for vacancies in their Department(s). Any
violation in this regard shall be dealt strictly under
rules/norms.