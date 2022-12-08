Study leaves being sanctioned in violation of leave rules: Govt

Jammu Tawi, Dec 07: The Jammu and Kashmir

government on Wednesday said that the Administrative

Departments either sanction study leave in violation of

Leave Rules at their own level or recommend cases to the

General Administration Department without adhering to

the other relevant parameters.

The government also directed that the study leave shall

not ordinarily be granted to a government servant who has

rendered less than five years' service under the

Government.

As per a circular issued by the government under 49-

JK(GAD) of 2022, dated 07-12-2022, the government has

said that “In terms of J&K Civil Services (Leave) Rules,

1979 (SRO-44 of 1979 dated 18.01.1979, issued by

Finance Department), as amended from time to time,

grant of study leave in respect of an employee of the

Government is governed by some conditions, which, inter-

alia include certifying exigencies of public service, direct

and close connection with sphere of his/her duty.”

The study tour has to be of definite advantage to the

Government from the point of view of public interest etc.

The grant of study leave does not affect regular work or

cause cadre difficulties owing to his/her absence on leave,

the circular said.

It further said that there is dearth of such technical

qualified officers/officials in the Department and that Study

leave shall not ordinarily be granted to a Government

servant who has rendered less than five years' service

under the Government.

“Notwithstanding, the above mentioned provisions

governing the issue, it has been observed that the

Administrative Departments either sanction study leave in

violation of Leave Rules at their own level, or recommend

cases to the General Administration Department without

adhering to the other relevant parameters. Further, it has

been observed that the provision related to maintenance

of leave reserve quota is also being violated from time to

time. The matter has been viewed seriously by the

authorities,” the circular said.

Accordingly, it is impressed upon all Administrative

Secretaries/ Heads of the Department/Managing Directors

of all PSUS/Corporations to strictly adhere to the

rules/conditions prescribed for sanctioning study leaves

and recommend only such cases to the General

Administration Department which are within the leave

reserve adjusted for vacancies in their Department(s). Any

violation in this regard shall be dealt strictly under

rules/norms.