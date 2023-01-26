Structure over encroached land by ex-NC Minister demolished

Srinagar, Jan 25: The Jammu & Kashmir government on Wednesday demolished a property of senior National Conference (NC) leader Ali Muhammad Sagar in Humhama locality near Srinagar airport.

A team from the Revenue Department from Budgam district demolished the office-cum-guard room of Sagar which it said was constructed on six marlas of encroached land.

“The land, measuring three kanals and 16 marlas under Khasra Number 1015, is registered in the name of Mst. Saleema, wife of Ali Mohammad Sagar, resident of Nawabazar, Srinagar,” an official told.

“Apart from this land, six marlas were encroached by Sagar on which the palatial office- cum-guard room was constructed,” the official added.

Talking to KNO, Sagar termed the government’s action as “sheer hooliganism”, saying he was not served any notice by the authorities. “Everything has a set procedure. We should have been served notice but they acted on hearsay,” he said.

Meanwhile, NC has condemned the action, saying “this clearly smacks of political vendetta and the misuse of government machinery for the same.”