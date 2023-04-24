Steel bullets used in Terror attack, Terrorists decamped with soldiers’ weapons

Jammu Tawi, April 23: Officials said on Sunday that the terrorists who ambushed an Army truck in Jammu Kashmir's Poonch sector used steel core bullets with China marking capable of piercing an armoured shield and fled with the soldiers' weapons, amid increased efforts to track down and neutralise the perpetrators.

According to them, a sniper is thought to have targeted the truck from the front before the other terrorists sprayed bullets and threw grenades at it.

Five soldiers were killed and one injured when terrorists attacked a lone Army truck carrying Iftar food to a nearby village late Thursday afternoon in the dense forest area of Bhata Dhurian, and the vehicle caught fire.

The soldiers were from a Rashtriya Rifles unit that had been assigned to counter-terrorism operations.

Experts from various agencies, including the National Security Guard (NSG) and the National Investigation Agency (NIA), visited the scene of the attack over the past two days and were able to obtain a clear picture of the terrorists' deadly ambush, officials said.

According to them, a sniper is thought to have targeted the vehicle from the front before his associates showered bullets and lobbed grenades on it from opposite sides, giving the troops no time to retaliate.

According to them, the terrorists used steel core bullets that can penetrate an armoured shield.

The terrorists stole the soldiers' weapons and ammunition before fleeing, they added.

Despite the fact that the area where the attack occurred has long been considered terrorism-free, the Bhata Dhurian forest area remains a notorious infiltration route for terrorists attempting to sneak into India by crossing the Line of Control (LoC) due to its topography, dense forest cover, and natural caves.

In October 2021, nine soldiers were killed in two major gunfights with terrorists in the forest area over the course of four days during a three-week search operation.

Thursday's ambush was also a chilling reminder of a terrorist attack on a judicial magistrate's official vehicle more than two decades ago. District and Sessions Judge V K Phool, a civilian, and two police officers were killed in the December 5, 2001, attack in the Dehra Ki Gali forests near the Bhata Dhurian forests.

Over 12 people have been detained for questioning in connection with the Poonch attack, according to officials, but no arrests have been made so far.

Security forces are conducting a reconnaissance of the dense forest with drones and sniffer dogs, but so far, no success has been reported.

The terrorists are thought to have established safe havens in the dense forest to avoid detection, or they may have crossed into Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, they added.

Initial reports indicate that around five terrorists, including some foreign mercenaries, were involved in the attack, according to officials.

Following the ambush, the terrorists may have used grenades as well as sticky bombs, causing the vehicle to burst into flames.

Officials believe those who carried out the attack had been in Rajouri and Poonch for more than a year and were familiar with the difficult terrain.

They added that the area is a hotbed of the Jammu and Kashmir Gaznavi Force (JKGF) because its ‘commander' Rafiq Ahmed alias Rafiq Nayi is a resident.

According to sources, three to four terrorist groups are currently active in the Rajouri and Poonch region.

The attack was claimed by the banned terror group People's Anti-Fascist Front (PAFF), a proxy wing of Jaish-e-Mohammed. According to reports, it was also the work of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba group.