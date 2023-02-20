STC Jammu athletes blossom in Inter-SAI Badminton Tourney

Agencies

Jammu, Feb 20: The athletes of STC Jammu blossomed in All India Inter-SAI Badminton Tournament 2023 held at STC Dhar (Bhopal) recently.

STC Jammu athletes won 2 Gold, 3 Silver and 5 Bronze medals. Krishika Mahajan emerged U-19 Singles Winner, while Unnati Jaral won Women’s Singles and U-19 remained runners-up in Girls Singles; Krishika Mahajan was runners-up Women’s Singles and Mixed Doubles Senior.

Other results: Shrijus Sharma U-17 Girls Single- (3rd Place) Gopesh Singh/Thakur Aneesh Boys Double U-17, Shrijus Sharma U-19 Girls Single- (3rd Place), Unnati Jaral Mix Double Senior (3rd Place).

On this achievement, Nadeem Ahmad Dar, Deputy Director STC Jammu, Incharge J&K UT has congratulated all the athletes and Badminton Coaches of SAI STC Jammu, Touseef Ahmad and Vikram Saini for this accomplishment & expressed his gratitude to Lalita Sharma, Executive Director, Regional Centre Chandigarh for her support.

Notably, STC Jammu had its maiden participation in All India Inter-SAI Badminton tournament wherein the STC Jammu shuttlers competed with the best shuttlers across the country.