State land retrieved from bureaucrats in Bari-Brahmana

Continuing the anti-encroachment drive, district administration Samba on Thursday retrieved 5 kanal and 13 marla prime land in Bari-Brahmana near Industrial estate, having market value worth crores.

The revenue officers informed that the anti-encroachment drive was carried to reclaim state land in possession of a former Bureaucrat and wife of a retired Executive Engineer.

During the anti-encroachment drive JCB machines were deployed to dismantle the boundary walls and other RCC structures erected on the site.

The land was retrieved and notice boards indicating the status of land as state property were installed on the site.

As per the concerned authorities several influential encroachers have been identified and the drive will continue to reclaim the occupied land.