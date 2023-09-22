Star Club in final of Aurangzeb Volleyball tourney

NL Corresspondent

Poonch, Sept 21: Star Volleyball Club Chatral today entered final of the ongoing Shaheed Aurangzeb Memorial Volleyball Tournament, organised by Indian Army (39RR) at Salani here.

In the semifinal, decided today, Star Club defeated Zam Zam Volleyball Club Poonch in straight but lose sets of 25-22, 25-21, 25-23.

In today's semifinal, Company Commander Salani was the special guest. He interacted with the teams and officials and appreciated the spirit of sports among young men from border district of Poonch.