Stand-in skipper Curran hails Raza, Shahrukh after Punjab win a thriller

Punjab Kings stand-in skipper Sam Curran, leading the side in place of injured Shikhar Dhawan, lauded all-rounder Sikandar Raza and batter Shahrukh Khan on their fine performances with the bat which led to an “amazing” two-wicket victory over Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL match in Lucknow on Saturday.

A fighting 57 from Raza and an entertaining 10-ball 23 by Shahrukh powered Punjab Kings past LSG in the final over.

“Amazing win. I thought our spinners bowled nicely. A bit of dew came in but the wicket was offering a little for the bowlers. The way Sikandar Raza played was brilliant. And the way Shahrukh finished it… that is what he is in our team to do. His role has been clear in our side.

“Players who can hit sixes from ball one are dangerous. You go from ground to ground… different dimensions; have to come up with different game plans. We have got so many options which are lovely to have as a captain.

“I have never done it before (captaincy). Hopefully, Shikhar is fit soon,” said Curran in a post-match presentation.

LSG posted 159 for 8 in their 20 overs after being put to bat by PBKS. KL Rahul struck form, scoring 74 in 56, which included eight fours and a six. Kyle Mayers (29), Krunal Pandya (18) and Marcus Stoinis (15) made notable contributions as the team put up a modest total.

Curran was the pick of the PBKS bowlers, taking 3 for 31 in his four overs.

Kagiso Rabada also did well, taking 2 for 34 in his four overs, while Arshdeep Singh, Sikandar Raza and Harpreet Brar took one each.

Chasing 160, PBKS were reduced to 75 for 4, with a counter-attacking knock coming from Matthew Short (34 in 22 balls with five fours and a six).

A half-century from Raza (57 off 41 balls, inclusive of four boundaries and three sixes) and Harpreet Bhatia (22) kept the game alive for PBKS before Shahrukh’s unbeaten 23 off 10 balls Khan helped PBKS clinch victory.

Yudhvir Singh was the pick of the LSG bowlers, taking 2/19 in three overs. Mark Wood took 2/35 in his four overs. Ravi Bishnoi also got two scalps while Krisnappa Gowtham and Krunal Pandya got one wicket each.

Raza clinched the ‘Player of the Match’ award for his match-winning all-round show.