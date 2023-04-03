St. Peter’s Church organizes Palm Sunday procession

JAMMU : St. Peter's Catholic Church in Prem Nagar, along with Rev. Kuriakose, the Parish Priest, and Fr. Christope, the Asst Parish Priest, today organized a Palm Sunday procession to mark the beginning of Holy Week leading up to Easter Sunday. Palm Sunday is a Christian celebration that commemorates Jesus Christ's triumphant entry into Jerusalem. This event is mentioned in all four Gospels, where Jesus entered Jerusalem on a young donkey while his followers laid out palm leaves and clothes on the road as an act of homage to royalty. They shouted Hosanna, which means “please save us,” as an expression of their faith in Jesus as the Messiah and King of Israel in fulfilment of the prophecy of Zechariah. A press statement said that the event began with the blessing of the Palms, and hundreds of faithful people went in procession carrying the palm leaves in their hands from the Church to Residency Road, Vivekandanda Chowk, and back to St. Peter's Catholic Church in Prem Nagar. Thousands of people witnessed the event. As the faithful reached the altar, the readings of the day were read before the people. Rev. Kuriakose, the Parish Priest, gave a homily in which he emphasized the significance of the readings of the day and briefly explained the meaning of Palm Sunday and Jesus Christ's victorious entry into Jerusalem.