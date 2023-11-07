SSP Jammu Dr. Vinod Kumar inaugurates National Disabled Triangular Cricket Tournament

NL Corresspondent

Akhnoor, Nov 7: National Disabled Triangular Cricket Tournament being organized by Jammu and Kashmir Disabled Welfare Association and Disabled Cricket Control Board of India at the Country Cricket Stadium in Gharota was inaugurated on Tuesday by SSP Jammu Dr. Vinod Kumar. On this occasion, Ghazal Khan, CEO of Disabled Cricket Control Board of India, Rajan Singh Happy, Former President of Yuva Rajput Sabha 0were present as special guests. The tournament is being organized under the supervision of Sham Singh Langeh (Zonal Head Disabled Cricket Control Board of India) and Shah Aziz (Coordinator Jammu Kashmir Disabled Cricket Control Board).

SSP Jammu Dr. Vinod Kumar inaugurated the tournament by cutting the ribbon. After which the first match took place between Divyang Cricket Team Baroda and Divyang Cricket Team Jharkhand. Baroda team won the toss and batted first and scored 186 runs losing six wickets in 20 overs. For Baroda, Abhinandan scored 70 runs while Imran scored 22 important runs. Vagish and Vijay took two wickets each from Jharkhand team. While chasing the target of 187 runs, Jharkhand team scored only 123/5 runs in 20 overs. For Jharkhand, Vagish contributed 38 runs, Pramod 28 and Mohd Qasim contributed 24 runs. From Baroda, Imran Malik got 2 wickets, Yash and Rohit got one wicket each. Abhinandan was chosen man of the match for his excellent performance in the match. The second match of the day was between Jammu and Kashmir and Baroda in which Baroda team won by seven wickets.

SSP Jammu Dr. Vinod Kumar, present on this occasion, congratulated all the players and organizers for the national level triangular series being organized for the disabled. Praising the passion of the disabled players for sports, he said that the Jammu and Kashmir Police will provide all possible support to encourage the disabled players. He requested all the youth present at the event to stay away from drug abuse and join sports to make themselves physically and mentally fit.

During the event, Chairman Block Development Council Bhalwal Kuldeep Raj, DySP DAR Jammu KD Bhagat, SDPO Akhnoor Mohan Lal, Sarpanch Pratap Singh, Sarpanch Sanjeev Singh, Country Cricket Stadium MD Vikrant Sharma, SHO Gharota Joginder Chib, BJP leader Baba Chanchal were mainly present.