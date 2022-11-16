Srinivasan Varadarajan, appointed Non-Exec Chairman of UBI

NL CORRESPONDENT

Jammu Tawi: Srinivasan Varadarajan has been appointed as part-time Non-Official Director as well as Non-Executive Chairman of Union Bank of India

on November 7, 2022. Srinivasan Varadarajan, an engineering graduate from the college of engineering, Anna University, Chennai and PG diploma in

management from the Indian Institute of Management, Calcutta has to his credit, more than three decades of experience in banking and financial

services. He last served as the Deputy Managing Director of Axis Bank before setting up his own advisory practice in 2019. As a financial advisor, he

has worked with a leading international consulting firm, a sovereign wealth fund, a large corporate group, a NBFC group and a private sector bank.

Srinivasan Varadarajan was the Managing Director and Head of Markets with J.P. Morgan, India. He was also the CEO, J P Morgan Chase Bank in

India. He served on various RBI committees including the Technical Advisory Committee, Committee for repos and Committee for Separate Trading of

Registered Interest and Principal Securities (STRIPS). He was also the chairman of Fixed Income Money Market and Derivatives Association of India

(FIMMDA) and Primary Dealers Association of India (PDAI). He was also the member of the Indo UK Financial Partnership Forum.