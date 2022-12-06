Srinagar youth wins Mr Kashmir Title in body building championship in Srinagar

NL CORRESSPONDENT

Srinagar, Dec 06: A 31-year-old man from Srinagar has won Mr Kashmir title by winning the body building championship in Srinagar.

Bilal Ahmad Rah (31) a resident of Lal Chowk presently living in Srinagar has won Mr Kashmir title on Sunday in body building championship at

Indoor sports stadium Srinagar.

He said winning the Mr. Kashmir title in body building championship encourages you to work hard further and hard work never goes to waste.

He said: “My career started in 1999 when I started taking part in Judo following which I was selected for nationals in 2001 in Judo.”

“This was the turning point of my life which eventually led me to play different games at national level which includes Taekwondo, Wushu, tug of

war, cricket, strength lifting, weight lifting, bodybuilding and powerlifting,” he said. Rah has been organizing different events to provide a platform to local

youth so that they can showcase their mettle.

“Since the start of my career, I have dreamed of making a platform for our youths and since Kashmir was lacking such a platform, I have been

organizing events in different districts in Kashmir,” he said.

“Very few people in Kashmir were going into body building but since the past few years more and more youth are interested in it but due to lack of

infrastructure, they have been suffering.”

As far as the Government is concerned, there is no platform for youth, however, few private associations have been working to provide a

platform to the youth, he said.