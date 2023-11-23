Srinagar records coldest night at minus 1.8 degree Celsius

Srinagar, Nov 22: The minimum temperature has plummeted further in Kashmir while Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir recorded the coldest night of the season at minus 1.8 degree Celsius.

As per the details available, the night temperature has recorded further dip in Kashmir while the weatherman here has predicted dry weather conditions for the next 24 hours.

In Qazigund, the mercury settled at minus 1.0 degree Celsius while in Gulmarg, a minimum temperature of 0.6 degree Celsius was recorded.

Pahalgam, a famous tourist place, recorded a low of minus 3.3 degree Celsius while Kupwara in north Kashmir recorded a minimum temperature of minus 1.4 degree Celsius.

The sub zero temperature is being witnessed amid the foggy weather conditions, which according to the meteorological department will continue till November 27.

Meanwhile, Director MeT, Dr Mukhtar Ahmad predicted generally cloudy with light rain and snow is expected at isolated higher reaches tomorrow.

Furthermore, he said that as per the forecast, generally dry weather conditions are expected on November 24-26.

However, he said amidst the cloudy weather conditions, there is a possibility of light rain and snow at isolated higher reaches from November 27-30—(KNO)