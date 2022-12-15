Srinagar records coldest night at -3.4 celsius

Srinagar, Dec 14: Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir, recorded coldest night of season once again at minus 3.4 degrees celsius while the mercury also settled below freezing point at other stations of the Valley.

The intense cold conditions tightened its grip in Kashmir as the dry spell continues in most parts of the Valley while the weatherman has predicted no significant change in weather conditions till the end of this month.

Srinagar recorded coldest night of season at minus 3.4 degree celsius. Similar temperature was recorded on December 05, 2022.

Pahalgam in South Kashmir was coldest at minus 5.3 degree celsius while Gulmarg, a famous ski-resort recorded a low of minus 4.0 degree celsius.

The night temperature in Kupwara settled at minus 2.8 degree celsius while Qazigund recorded a low of minus 3.0 degree celsius.

Independent weather forecaster, Faizan Arif told KNO that as per the forecast, the weather would remain mostly dry till the end of this month.

“There is no possibility of any wet spell till the end of December month,” he said.