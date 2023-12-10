Srinagar man convicted for sexually assaulting minor daughter

Srinagar, Dec 9: A fast track court in Srinagar Saturday convicted a man for sexually assaulting her minor daughter in 2021.

After hearing Additional Public Prosecutor Muhammad Maqbool Shah and defence counsel, POSCO court presided over by Aarti Mohan said that prosecution has established the guilt of accused beyond reasonable doubt.

“The prosecution has also succeeded in establishing offence of sexual harassment also against the accused person. The accused is accordingly convicted,” the court said.

The court will announce the quantum of punishment on 11 December. It directed that the accused, who is currently on bail, be forthwith arrested and sent to central jail Srinagar.

As per prosecution, the convict was “forcing” her minor daughter for intercourse, using vulgar language, touching private parts and threatening her against disclosing the same to anyone.

The victim had filed the case in Police Station Nowgam in 2021 who after completion of investigation filed chargesheet before the Srinagar Court.