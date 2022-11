Srinagar-Leh highway closed after fresh snowfall

SRINAGAR, Nov 20: The Srinagar-Leh highway was closed for vehicular movement after fresh snowfall, officials said on Sunday.

In a tweet, Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police wrote, “Traffic plying on Jammu-Srinagar NHW, Mughal road through. However. SSG Road closed for vehicular movement in view of fresh snowfall.”

Higher reaches of Kashmir experienced light snowfall and rain lashed plains on Saturday .The meteorological department has predicted significant improvement in prevailing weather conditions from Sunday onward.