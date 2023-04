Srinagar-Kargil highway closed after snow avalanches

SRINAGAR, Apr 4 : The Srinagar-Kargil National Highway was closed at Sonamarg on Tuesday for traffic movement after two snow avalanches hit at two places along the road in Zojila. “Srinagar Kargil NHW-1 is blocked and traffic halted at Sonamarg due to avalanches at Panimatha and Kai-pathri at Zojila. BRO is on job to clear the road,” tweets Kargil police.