Srinagar Jamia Masjid to resume Friday prayers

Srinagar, Dec 22: The Friday congregation prayers at historic Jamia Masjid in Srinagar were allowed after ten weeks.

The managing body of the mosque-Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid Srinagar, however said that the Chief Cleric of mosque Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was put under house detention.

The congregational prayers concluded peacefully at the mosque.

“After 10 consecutive weeks, congregational Friday prayers were finally permitted today at Jama Masjid Srinagar,” the managing body of the mosque said.

The Anjuman in a statement said Mirwaiz was not allowed to carry out his official religious responsibilities and the authorities did not provide any reason for such restrictions.

“Detaining Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir for the eleventh consecutive Friday is a serious concern for Anjuman Auqaf as well as the people whose emotions and sentiments are getting hurt by such arbitrary action of the administration, “they said.

“Thousands of people come to the historic Jama Masjid Srinagar from across the valley to listen to the sermon of their beloved leader but unfortunately, they have to return deeply disappointed after witnessing either the closure of the grand mosque or the detention of Mirwaiz-e-Kashmir, which is unfortunate, ” Anjuman added.

The Friday prayers were disallowed at Jamia mosque by the authorities since October 13 as they anticipated that there could be pro-Palestine and anti-Israel protests