SR Technics partners with HCL Tech to digitally transform business operations

Jammu Tawi: HCLTech, a global technology company, today announced that it has signed a multi-year contract with SR

Technics, a leading maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) service provider in the civil aviation industry, to digitally transform

SR Technics’ operations.

Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland SR Technics is working with an extensive network of partners and business

development offices in Europe, Americas, Asia and the Middle East, offering comprehensive, fully customized MRO solutions

for aircraft engines, airframe and components including technical support to over 500 customers worldwide. HCLTech will

implement a new greenfield SAP S/4HANA environment hosted on Microsoft Azure using RISE with SAP. “Our move to SAP

S/4HANA and the adoption of iMRO is the technology foundation of SR Technics’ ‘ReSeT’ program, as we look to reduce

operational complexity and further enhance our service delivery to customers” said Patrick Kuster, Senior Vice President IT and

executive sponsor of the ReSeT digital transformation program at SR Technics. “The combined SAP and HCLTech offering

was the only solution that fully met our unique business requirements.

It provides a future-proof technology foundation to optimize and grow our engine's operations. HCLTech’s industry

knowledge and SAP transformation expertise combined with its global and local delivery capabilities really stood out when it

came to selecting our technology partner.” “We look forward to supercharging SR Technics’ business transformation with SAP,”

said Pankaj Tagra, Corporate Vice President, Europe and Africa, HCLTech. “This contract highlights HCLTech’s strong

partnership with SAP and our innovative product engineering capabilities. SR Technics works with many of the world’s major

airlines and aerospace manufacturers, making this a significant engagement as we further grow our business in the DACH

region and across the aviation sector globally.” “We are delighted that SR Technics has chosen SAP S/4HANA as its platform

for future growth,” said Stefan Krauss, SVP – General Manager Discrete Industries and Energy & Natural Resources at SAP.