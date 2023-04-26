Sports stadium in Anantnag village in dilapidated condition; locals seek govt attention

Anantnag, Apr 26: A lone sports stadium in Sethar-Halmulla in Anantnag district is in dilapidated condition due to which sports enthusiasts are experiencing difficulties.

Players from the area told news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) the sports ground at Sethar is the only stadium in the entire bat industry area but it hasn't been developed on modern lines.

The players from different villages of the area said that they were hopeful that the government will prioritize upgrading facilities at the sports ground and engage youth in different sports activities.

They said that part of the work was done in the last few years but it was left incomplete in an uneven condition due to which players are unable to play there.

Sameer Ahmad, a local, said that despite being the sole ground in the area, it lacks all facilities and players have to face problems.

“Officials visited the ground and assured that work will be completed but nothing has been done,” he said—(KNO)