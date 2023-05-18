Sports has power to bind all: Secretary Sports Council

NL Corresspondent

Srinagar, May 18: The sports fields in J&K remained abuzz with activities both organized by J&K Sports Council and local clubs with a greater number of players adding to the aggregate of participants.

The number of activities held under My Youth My Pride module at Polo Ground Srinagar, today. The activities included Pencak Silat, Judo, Taekwondo, Kabaddi, and Rugby. The Sports Officer of Kashmir, Nuzhat Farooq presided over the function as the chief guest.

The event kicked off with a nail-biting Kabaddi match between J&K Police and ACME Sports Academy which the former won by a score of 23:19. In the Handball match played between J&K Police and Al-Murad Baramulla, J&K Police triumphed with the scoreboard reading 31:25 in their favour. Khelo India Girls Team and got better of Hoopstar Club by a narrow margin of 15:13 points in the Basketball clash. In another encounter in the same discipline which went down to the wire, the Khelo India Center Boys emerged as the winner over their opponents MET Warriors by a score of 53-:8.

Even as My Youth My Pride activities continue to attract huge crowd, the players equally receive due praise and support for their respective performances. Pertinently this module of activities is organized to promote sports in J&K and encourage youth to take part in sports activities.

Meanwhile, District Anantnag Rugby Championship-2023 was held at Delhi Public School, Anantnag in which more than 200 participants of different age groups from different areas of district Anantnag participated.

Apart from the regular coaching and training classes, various sports activities are taking place under floodlights to further the scope of sports in J&K. The events held during the night especially see a huge participation from the athletes. The activities of Football, Handball, Basketball and Lawn Tennis are adding vibrancy to the ambience and making venues the happening places.

Speaking on the sidelines of the events, Secretary Sports Council, Nuzhat Gull said that sports is emerging as the prime choice for the recreation of youth. The visuals from district Shopian in South Kashmir the other day where participants swelled in large numbers in the district stadium under Nasha Mukt Bharat campaign makes one realize the power of sports which binds all, she added.

The Volleyball Association of J&K during a Volleyball event in M.A Stadium Jammu today organized volleyball-exhibition matches for boys and girls. During the concluding ceremony Sports officer Jammu, Ashok Singh presided over the function and distributed prizes among the participating clubs. While speaking on the occasion he stressed upon the need to get involved in the sports activities for fitness and wellbeing.