Sports, cultural events at GHS Johnu on Children’s Day

NL Correspondent

Jammu, Nov 14: Government High School Johnu in Zone Jib of district Udhampur celebrated Children’s Day involving the students in

sports and cultural activities. District Youth Services and Sports Officer (DYSSO) Udhampur, Swaran Singh was the chief guest, who

along with retired Zonal Education Officer (ZEO), Dwaraka Nath and Headmaster Government HS Johnu, Devi Dass Sharma encouraged

those talented students.

Earlier, the program started with lighting of the traditional lamp by the distinguished guests followed by the cultural program and sports

events. The function was witnessed by all the students, their parents and prominent citizens.

Speaking on the occasion Swaran Singh congratulated and appreciated the school administration and stressed on following the

principals of those great leaders of the Nation.

Among others present were Dr. Priyanka and staff members of PHC Johnu, Rishi Kumar Sharma (PET), Ravi Kumar (REK) all staff

members of the institution.