Sports Council celebrate International Women’s Day at Indoor Sports Complex Samba

NL Corresspondent

Samba, Mar 20: Deputy Commissioner Samba Anuradha Gupta was the Chief Guest at the International Women’s Day celebration held at the Indoor Sports Complex here today. Women representing different departments, coaches, players and their parents were present to witness the celebration.

The highlight of the day was performances by female athletes in table tennis, judo, korfball and kabaddi from different villages in the district. The welcome address was presented by Divisional Sports Officer Jammu, Ashok Singh who highlighted the achievements of female achievers in sports.

Secretary Sports Council, Nuzhat Gul delivered a message to players saying that women are capable of anything when they realise their inner power. She encouraged more women to adopt sports as a career to achieve their goals in life. The Chief Guest said that nothing is impossible for women with hard work and dedication.

In korfball, Khelo India Centre Samba defeated BBN School Vijaypur. In kabaddi, girls from Nav Vidhya Hr. Sec. School and BBN School Vijaypur shared runner-up and winner trophies. In judo Tamana Devi, Tanya Hansa, Jiya and Nishka Sandotra won their bouts while Muskan Badyal, Haminka Badyal and Radhika won 1st, 2nd and 3rd place respectively in table tennis.

Special guests at the event included Assistant Director Employment, Sulakshana Thakur; Assistant Director Handloom, Niharika; Director Calvary Mission School, Chanda Verma and officials from Youth Services & Sports and J&K Sports Council.

Coaches, parents and players were also present in large numbers. The function was organised under the overall supervision of Baljinder Pal Singh.