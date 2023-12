Jammu, Dec 07: Organised by the Tawi Trekkers J&K in collaboration with Sprawling Buds ICSE School, Bantalab, the Open J&K Sport Climbing competition at Tenzing Norgay Sport Climbing Wall scheduled for December nine has been postponed.

The event shall be held on some other suitable date at the same venue, informed the organisers.

For further details, climbers may contact the general secretary of the Club, Shawetica Khajuria (7006099855) or the organising secretary Sonam Sidharth (6006250685).