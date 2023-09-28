SPO killed, 3 injured as vehicle falls into gorge in Ramban

Jammu Tawi, Sept 27: A special police officer (SPO) was killed and three others, including two cops, were injured when their vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Wednesday, officials said.

The accident took place near a dam at Chanderkote, they said.

SPO Swami Raj died in the accident while the injured — including cops Sewa Singh and Parvaiz Ahmed — have been hospitalised, they said.

Union Minister, Dr. Jitendra Singh spoke to DC Ramban and enquired about the accident that took place near Baghliar Dam site today in which 1 person lost his life. He passed directions to provide best possible treatment to 3 other persons injured in the accident.