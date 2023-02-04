SPMR wins inter-college CLUJ Handball title

Agencies

Jammu, Feb 03: Government SPMR College of Commerce won the title trophy of inter-college men’s Handball tournament of Cluster University of Jammu (CLUJ) played at Government College for Women (GCW) Gandhi Nagar grounds, here today.

In the final, Commerce College defeated Government MAM College 23-19 in a closely contested entertaining final. The title clash was declared in the extra time after the game ended in a 19-19 in the stipulated time.

Principal GCW Gandhi Nagar, Dr Minu Mahajan was the chief guest while Dr.

Vinod Bakshi, Sports Coordinator of CLUJ was guest of honour.

Among others present were Dr Yash Paul Sharma, Prof Varun Sharma, Eisha Gohil, Dr Shafkat Jahangir, Aijaz Malik (Physical Director SPMR College of Commerce), Neenu Sawheny (Physical Director MAM College) and Neelam Chalotra. The event officiated by Happy Mehra, Bachan Dogra, Jyoti Sharma, Anju Sharma, Poonam Rajput and Sulekha.