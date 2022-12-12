SPMR student attends international conference

Nl Corresspondent

Jammu, Dec 12: Manmeet Singh, BCA-IV semester student and Eco Club volunteer attended international conference series ‘Vayu-

The Vital Life Force’ held on at Shiksha ‘O’ Anusandhan University Campus-II in Bhubaneswar.

The conference was graced by the presence of Prof. Ganeshi Lal, Governor of Odisha; Bhupender Yadav, Minister of MOEF,

Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister of Education and Skill Development and Ashwani Kumar Choubey, Union Minister of State,

Environment, Forest and Climate Change.

Manmeet also presented a paper on ‘Assessment of Noise’ levels in College campus, Jammu in the conference. He studied noise

levels at Government SPMR College of Commerce, Jammu under the guidance of Dr. Deepak Pathania, Assistant Professor Department

of Environment Sciences.

Meanwhile, Dr. Surinder Kumar, Principal of the College appreciated the efforts of Manmeet Singh and wished him luck for his

future endeavours. Prof. Archana Koul, convener IQAC, Dr. Sandhya Bhardwaj, Dr Parveen Singh, Prof. Reeta Menia and other

faculty members were among others present.