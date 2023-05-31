SPMR hosts inter-department sports meet

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, May 31: Department of Physical Education and Sports of the Government SPMR College of Commerce organized inter-department Table Tennis (Men) competition, here today.

Four teams representing as many departments took part in this event. In the final, 4th semester of B.Com defeated their opponent from 6th semester of B.Com 3-0. Captain of the winning team, Maanay Malsotra declared as best player.

Earlier, the competition declared open by Principal of the College, Dr. Surinder Kumar in the presence of Prof. Shafkat Jahangir, Convener Sports Committee; Malik Aijaz, Physical Director of the College; Dr. Nazia Rasool, HoD EVS; Prof. Apfan Ali, HoD Urdu and Dr. Deepak Pathania.

Principal congratulated the winning team and boosted the morale of other participants. He also advised the sports committee to carry out such activities in the future to keep the students physically fit and mentally strong.