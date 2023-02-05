SPMR felicitates winning Handball team

NL Correspondent

Jammu, Feb 04: Government SPMR College of Commerce today felicitated the winning Handball team of the inter-College competitions of Cluster University of Jammu (CLUJ) held at Government College for Women (GCW) Gandhi Nagar, here.

The Commerce College team defeated Government MAM College in the well contested final. On team’s return, Principal of the College, Dr Surinder Kumar Sharma along with other staff members felicitated the boys.

“The College management appreciated the performance of skipper Jatin Manhas, Aryan Baru, Dainsh kotwal and Soham Sumbria, who turned the game around, especially in the extra time. The boys really worked hard to bring laurels to the institution,” said Physical Director Commerce College, Malik Aijaz.

Also present were Convenor Sports, Prof Shafqat Jahangir; team incharge, Prof. Deepshikha Sharma and Physical Director, Malik Aijaz.