Spl train to run between N. Delhi-Katra-N Delhi on Nov 25-27

New Delhi, Nov 24:

A special train 04075 to depart New Delhi for Katra (for Mata Vaishno Devi shrine) on 25 November, 2023 at 11.45 hours in the evening to reach Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra next day at 11.40 am, the Northern Railways announced.

The 04076 Train will return to New Delhi from Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra on November 26, 2023 leaving Katra at 06.50 in the evening and arrive in New Delhi the next day morning Nov 27 at 06.45.

The special train, which will have AC coaches and Sleepers as well, will halt at Sonepat, Panipat, Karnal, Kurukshetra, Ambala Cantt, Ludhiana, Jalandhar Cantt, Pathankot Cantt, Jammu Tawi and Udhampur railway stations both ways.