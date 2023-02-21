Spl drives against drug peddling in, around educational institutes

Jammu Tawi, Feb 20: Jammu and Kashmir School Education Department has ordered a special drive against drug peddling in and around educational institutions.

Besides, the department has also directed the concerned officials to nominate principals of senior secondary schools as nodal officers.

The directives were passed during a UT level NCORD meeting which was held under the chairmanship of the Chief Secretary of J&K.

All the Chief Education Officers in UT has been directed to request for implementation of the directives in letter and spirit at district level. “The action taken in this regard shall be shared with DSEK.”

“Special drives shall be conducted against drug peddling in and around educational institutions across the UT of Jammu and Kashmir,” it reads.

“Principals of all Higher Secondary Schools shall be nominated as Nodal Officers to coordinate with the District Administration and they should report any suspicious behavior by any of the students or individuals in and around the institution to the District Administration at an earliest,” an official said.