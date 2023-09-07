SPG Chief Sinha dies in Gurgaon Hospital

NEW DELHI, Sept 6: Special Protection Group (SPG) Director Arun Kumar Sinha died at a Gurugram hospital on Wednesday. He was 61.

A 1987 batch Kerala cadre IPS officer, Sinha was granted a one-year extension in service on May 31.

He had been admitted to a multi-speciality hospital in Gurugram for treatment some days ago, sources said.

The SPG provides the Prime Minister proximate armed security cover.

Sinha, who was designated to serve as the head of the SPG “on contract basis” till May 31, 2024, in the rank and pay of director general of police, had been appointed SPG Chief in March 2016 as its 12th Director.

Condoling his death, the Indian Police Service (IPS) association said, “Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of Sh Arun Kumar Sinha, (IPS 1987 KL) Director SPG. His unwavering commitment to duty and exemplary leadership will forever inspire us.”

“We extend our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones. May his soul find eternal peace,” it said in a post on X.

Sinha had earlier served in various capacities in his cadre state Kerala and with the Border Security Force (BSF) at the Centre.

The SPG was raised in 1985. It has an estimated strength of about 3,000 personnel at present.