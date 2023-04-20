Special Summary Revision Of Photo Electoral Rolls | ECI Extends Date For Filling Claims, Objections

, Apr 20: The Election Commission of has extended the date for filling claims and objections in connection with Special Summary Revision of Photo Electoral Rolls up to 6th of May 2023. According a communiqué issued here today by the office of Chief Electoral Officer, J&K, the eligible persons can now file their applications for inclusion, deletion and correction/shifting of their names in the electoral rolls on form number 6, 7 and 8 respectively as the case may be, upto 6th of May 2023.

