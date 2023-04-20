Special Summary Revision Of Photo Electoral Rolls | ECI Extends Date For Filling Claims, Objections

JAMMU, Apr 20: The Election Commission of India has extended the date for filling claims and objections in connection with Special Summary Revision of Photo Electoral Rolls up to 6th of May 2023. According a communiqué issued here today by the office of Chief Electoral Officer, J&K, the eligible persons can now file their applications for inclusion, deletion and correction/shifting of their names in the electoral rolls on form number 6, 7 and 8 respectively as the case may be, upto 6th of May 2023.
